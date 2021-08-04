Is it yours? Colmans launches appeal after parrot spotted at South Shields seafront restaurant

The small green parrot was spotted by staff and customers at the popular seafront restaurant at around 8pm on Wednesday, August 4.

Colmans shared a photo of the bird on its Facebook page in the hope of alerting the owner to its whereabouts.

In the post Colmans said: “There is currently a small green parrot sitting on the window ledge of our restaurant - it has been here for a little while.

An appeal has been launched to reunite the parrot with its owner after it was spotted outside of Colmans Seafood Temple in South Shields.

“We’d love to get it back to its owner so if you could share this post or know who it belongs to, if you could let them know that would be great!

“Thanks everyone!”

At around 9pm, Colmans updated the post to say that the parrot had flown over to the nearby Sand Dancer pub car park and is said to still be in the vicinity.

Colmans director Richard Ord said: "It is definitely a first seeing a parrot on the window ledge!

The small green parrot spotted at Colmans Seafood Temple in South Shields.

“Unfortunately when we attempted to take the bird in it flew over to the Sand Dancer and we believe it is somewhere around there now.”