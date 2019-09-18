'It makes you feel grateful for what you have ' - community urged to join sleep out in aid of homeless

Charity champion Angie Comerford is urging people to take part in a sleep out event to raise awareness about homeless.

Charity champions Angie Comerford and Andrea Wright are organising a sleep out event in a bid to help those who have found themselves without a roof over the heads.

Before the sleep out, fundraisers will also take a trip to Newcastle city centre to see outreach team called Making Winter Warmer For Those Without, where they will be able to speak to those involved about what they do and meet people who use the service.

The group will then return to Hebburn where they will make a bed for the night in the stands of the football club.

Angie, who co-runs Hebburn Helps, said this year’s event looks set to be a success once again and urged those wanting to be involved to get in touch.

She said: “The response we have had to this year’s event has been fantastic.

“Last year we had ten people taking part but this year we already have 30 people going.

“When you wake up the next day you feel really grateful for what you have in your own life.”

Those set to take part include ‘Destiny Streetworx’ and Vinnie’s Cafe in Newcastle.

Funds raised from the event will go towards helping the homeless through the likes of donations of essential items.

Last year Angie used some funds to buy sleeping bags that were distributed to those in need through charity Hebburn Helps as well as handing out essentials to homeless on the streets.

Anyone wanting to take part must be aged 14 plus and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants must also wrap up in warm clothing.

To confirm attendance please contact Angie Comerford on: 07927358801.

Alternatively message the Facebook event page ‘Sleep out for our street friends.’