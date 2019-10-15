'It shows they are not alone' - Bereaved parents to light up Souter Lighthouse in moving tribute for Baby Loss Awareness Week
Families affected by the loss of a child will light a candle at Souter Lighthouse tonight as they pay tribute to their loved ones.
Charity 4Louis is holding an event of remembrance at the iconic seaside monument from 7pm, on Tuesday, October 15, that will mark the last day of Baby Loss Awareness Week.
The moving tribute will see the lighthouse lit up and those gathered light a candle as part of the Wave of Light service that will see those who have lost a baby or child around the world take part.
This year will be the seventh that the charity has held the event at Souter Lighthouse and will also see five landmarks lit up in pink and blue with the help of Sunderland City Council.
The landmarks are; Penshaw Monument; Northern Spire Bridge; Keel Square; Roker Cliffe Park Lighthouse and High Street West, Sunderland.
Around 400 people are expected to attend this year’s free event that will also feature music from a bagpiper and harpist. Candles will also be provided.
Victoria Usher, 4Louis events manager and trustee, said: “It is a way for bereaved parents and families to come together around the world and light a cancel in memory of the children.
“It shows that they are not alone.”
Kirsty McGurrell, from Washington, set up charity ‘4Louis’ to support families through miscarriage, stillbirth and child loss, after losing her own son Louis in 2009.
It produces memory boxes to help grieving parents build memories of their children and come to terms with their loss.
The boxes provide keepsakes, cards, candles for lighting at anniversaries, and tools to help families create their own memories.
It also fundraises to fund bereavement and family rooms in hospitals, a private space for families to spend time with their child as they prepare to say goodbye.
This year’s Wave of Light event will also mark the 10th anniversary since Louis passed away.
Everyone is welcome to attend the event and are asked to keep dogs on leads and refrain from bringing balloons or lanterns as they are permitted by The National Trust who own the property.
For more information on Baby Loss awareness week see https://babyloss-awareness.org/.