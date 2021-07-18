South Shields FC has confirmed that the new main stand at 1st Cloud Arena will not be ready for the start of the league 2021-22 season on August 14.

Fans who have bought a season ticket in the new stand will be contacted by the club and offered a temporary solution while the work is being completed.

Work on a new supporters stand at 1st Cloud Arena has been hit by delays.

A South Shields FC spokesman said: “The construction of a new main stand at 1st Cloud Arena will benefit our club greatly for what we hope will be many years to come.

“We are hugely excited about how the new facility is already starting to form and have been delighted to share the progress of the work with you over recent weeks.

“Although the original aim was to have the stand fully operational by the start of the 2021-22 season, much like most other construction projects across the country this year we have been hit by some significant challenges and unforeseen issues beyond our control.

“Most notably, the vastly extended lead-in times for basic raw materials, including certain elements of the steel framework itself, have resulted in delays to our timeline for completion and we must now acknowledge the fact the stand will not be ready for the start of the league season on August 14.”

A artists impression of how the new main stand at 1st Cloud Arena will look.

Releasing an image of how the stand will look for the first time, the club said that while it is ‘frustrated’ by the delay, it hopes supporters will agree that it will be ‘worth the wait’ when it finally opens.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure that it is operational at the earliest opportunity and will endeavour to keep you informed at regular intervals,” a South Shields FC spokesman added.

“We will be directly speaking to all supporters who have purchased a season ticket in the new stand to offer a temporary solution while the work is completed, and we hugely thank them for their patience and understanding.

“While we are extremely frustrated that we are unable to meet our initial target date for completion, we hope you agree that it will be worth the wait.”