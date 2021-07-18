'It will be worth the wait' - Work on South Shields FC supporters stand hit by delays as club reveals how it will look for first time
Work on a new supporters stand at South Shields FC has been hit by delays but the club has reassured fans it will be ‘worth the wait’.
South Shields FC has confirmed that the new main stand at 1st Cloud Arena will not be ready for the start of the league 2021-22 season on August 14.
The club said that work on the project has been delayed by ‘significant challenges and unforeseen issues’ during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fans who have bought a season ticket in the new stand will be contacted by the club and offered a temporary solution while the work is being completed.
A South Shields FC spokesman said: “The construction of a new main stand at 1st Cloud Arena will benefit our club greatly for what we hope will be many years to come.
“We are hugely excited about how the new facility is already starting to form and have been delighted to share the progress of the work with you over recent weeks.
“Although the original aim was to have the stand fully operational by the start of the 2021-22 season, much like most other construction projects across the country this year we have been hit by some significant challenges and unforeseen issues beyond our control.
“Most notably, the vastly extended lead-in times for basic raw materials, including certain elements of the steel framework itself, have resulted in delays to our timeline for completion and we must now acknowledge the fact the stand will not be ready for the start of the league season on August 14.”
Releasing an image of how the stand will look for the first time, the club said that while it is ‘frustrated’ by the delay, it hopes supporters will agree that it will be ‘worth the wait’ when it finally opens.
"We are working tirelessly to ensure that it is operational at the earliest opportunity and will endeavour to keep you informed at regular intervals,” a South Shields FC spokesman added.
“We will be directly speaking to all supporters who have purchased a season ticket in the new stand to offer a temporary solution while the work is completed, and we hugely thank them for their patience and understanding.
“While we are extremely frustrated that we are unable to meet our initial target date for completion, we hope you agree that it will be worth the wait.”