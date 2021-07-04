Graham Scott 40, says the rules around camper vans using Middlefields Recycling Village in the town are restricting him from removing the rubbish caused by his home renovation.

The joiner from Mortimer had been taking his camper van to the tip to remove his household waste since December 2020, but last month was told by operator SUEZ that his VW Transporter, which is fitted with seats and a kitchenette, was not allowed at the site anymore.

Graham Scott has been left frustrated by the council's permit scheme for Middlefields Recycling Village which restricts him from using his camper van.

Raising the issue in the Gazette earlier this week, Graham said: “The council are saying; ‘you can use it but we’re only giving you the absolute minimum.’”

The council’s website states that the permit scheme is to ensure that business and trades people don't use the Recycling Village for commercial waste.

Now Gazette readers have come on board to support Graham, saying raising concerns that the permit restrictions may encourage people to fly-tip.

This is what they had to say:

Barrie Downey said: “I honestly don’t see the issue on what sort of vehicle it is.

"If you're abusing the system by dumping your commercial business waste at the public tip I can understand, but not everyone drives just a car just to dispose of waste.

"I can totally understand Mr Scott’s concern when he's relying on the tip to renovate his house.”

David Robson said: “Rubbish is rubbish regardless of what it arrives in.

"The whole 12 trips a year maximum is a joke. It’s either a tip or it's not.”

Craig Seago wrote: “It seems like the council are trying their best to discourage people from using the tip.

"Why not keep the odds and evens and have the first hour of the day for vans etc. then the rest of the day as normal for cars with the plate for that day?

“The council should be making it easier to use the tip to stop fly-tipping which they say costs them hundreds of thousands to clear up.”

Kevin Leary commented: “The tip should be free to use for all. Pay for it by recycling, not fly-tipping.”

Anthony Fyall commented: “All tips should be free for everyone including businesses and no matter the size of the vehicle.

"This would stop fly-tipping and increase recycling.

“Just increase taxes in another way to make up for any lost revenue.”

