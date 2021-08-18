ITV confirms release date for the upcoming 11th series of crime drama Vera

Fans of Vera will not have a long wait for the upcoming series as ITV confirms that the popular police drama will appear on screens on Sunday, August 29, at 8pm.

Lead actress Brenda Blethyn has been spotted at a number of locations across the North East of England as she reprises her role as DCI Vera Stanhope for the upcoming series.

Brenda has been joined by co-stars, Kenny Doughty, who plays Dec Sgt Healy, by Jon Morrison who plays Det Con Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones who plays Det Con Mark Edwards and Ibinabo Jack who plays Det Con Jacqueline Williams.

Filming was reportedly due to start in April last year however it faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic – with production finally getting underway in the autumn last year.

The award-winning show is made by Silverprint Pictures, which is part of ITV Studios, and its last series drew in an average of 7.5 million viewers in the UK, while 150 territories worldwide also get to glimpse the region as the backdrop of its stories.

Filming of Vera took place in Sunderland's Civic Centre car park back in May.

As the series was confirmed, Brenda said: “I’m really looking forward to working on the next series of Vera.

"The safety of all personnel is always at the forefront of production, and with all the extra Covid precautions in place we will relish creating and delivering six cracking new episodes.”

Brenda Blethyn as Vera Stanhope at South Shields Ocean Beach Pleasure Park