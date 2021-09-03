Former Olympic gymnast and commentator Craig Heap joined residents as they took on the likes of archery, shot put and fast-walking races at the home on Friday, August 27.

Home manager, Maureen McCulloch, said: “It was one of the best days ever.

Palmersdene care home resident Libby Lamb and former Olympic gymnast Craig Heap take part in an Olympic fun day.

“The residents had been talking about it for days [beforehand] asking when they are doing the races.

"Craig Heap was amazing – he got right into it with all the staff and residents.”

With their families cheering them on, 16 residents aged from 70 to 96, also enjoyed competing in egg and spoon and three-legged races – with some rediscovering their competitive streak as they took part.

Meanwhile care home staff also took on a challenge of their own – the ice bucket challenge – pouring freezing buckets of water on each other to entertain residents and families.

Palmersdene care home staff and residents take part in an Olympic fun day.

"The residents absolutely loved it,” Maureen added.

"I think because of everything that has been going on they were so taken by it.

“Especially some residents who would never usually participate in things – they were right in there.

"One of them had been practicing archery!”

Palmersdene care home staff took part in an ice bucket challenge as part of the Olympic fun day.

The residents who took part received a gold medal from Craig Heap, who plans to return to the home to do a talk on his Olympic career in the near future.

"It was the best day in a long time,” Maureen added.

"It was what we needed after everything that has been going on.

"The families loved it and were there cheering them on. It was lovely for them to see the residents doing something as they have not had the chance [because of the pandemic].”

Palmersdene care home staff and residents enjoy the Olympic fun day.

Residents and staff have been cycling in the home in an effort to cover the 1,890 mile distance as part of a national virtual cycling challenge called, ‘Get Set, Cycle,’ which will finish in November.

Palmersdene care home staff and residents took part in fast walking races as part of the Olympic fun day with former Olympic gymnast Craig Heap.