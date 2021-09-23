Ultrarunner and landlord Carl Mowatt

Manager of The Lakeside Inn, Carl Mowatt, 57, will take on his biggest challenge yet by running 104.8 miles in one day with eight different half marathon routes around the North East, dubbed ‘Mowza’s Super 8’, to raise money for a local guide dog charity.

This will be the third challenge Carl has done for The Newcastle Guide Dogs Mobility Unit in the last year, previously running 100 miles twice to raise over £10,000 to fund two guide dogs, Andy and Mowza, for people in need.

With this latest running challenge, Carl will be hoping to hit the £15,000 mark to fund a third guide named Molly, after a family pet who passed away earlier this year.

Carl during his last running challenge earlier this year

Speaking ahead of the challenge, on Monday September 27, Carl said: “I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a little bit further than previous challenges I’ve done in the past but I’m excited to give it a go. It’s a big challenge but I know I can do it and I’ve got a great support team around me.

“It would be really great to finish off my fundraising for the guide dogs by getting a third dog. I’m hoping to complete the challenge in one day, starting at 1am on Monday and finishing before midnight.”

Carl will be starting his first route at the Bamburgh Pub in South Shields and end it by replicating the finish of The Great North Run.

The run will see Carl take in some of the best known North East landmarks, including Souter Lighthouse, Marsden Grotto, Stadium of Light, The National Glass Centre, Northern Spire Bridge, Gateshead Stadium, Millenium bridge and Tyne Bridge.

During the run, Carl will be supported by members of various local running clubs, including Jarrow and Hebburn Running Club, South Shields Harriers, Birtley Harriers and south shields vegan runners.

To support Carl on his run and donate towards The Newcastle Guide Dogs Mobility Unit, visit his Just Giving page via this link.