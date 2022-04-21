Jarrow MP Kate Osborne visits Lord Nelson pub and praises investment following major refurbishment

MP for Jarrow, Kate Osbourne, visited the Lord Nelson pub, in Monkton Lane, Monkton Village, which reopened in February, to show her support for the popular pub following a major refurbishment at the beginning of the year.

The overhaul saw five new television screens installed, together with a state-of-the-art sound system, with sports packages including Sky Sports and BT Sports, as well as a new food menu.

Kate Osborne with staff at the Lord Nelson

Kate Osborne, MP for Jarrow, said: “It was great to see the investment in The Lord Nelson and discover who Abbie and the rest of her team are and what they can offer to Jarrow’s community.

“I believe that the refurbishment has enhanced the customer experience and Abbie’s team is doing a phenomenal job at keeping up the standards of the pub and of our local community. I had a wonderful time at The Lord Nelson, and I look forward to my next visit.”

Customers can also look forward to a wide range of live music and entertainment taking place at the venue as part of the improvements.

Abbie Dixon, the pub’s general manager, said: “It was fantastic to be able to meet Mrs Osborne and showcase the pub. We are very excited about the opportunities that our recent investment gave us as it allows us to provide a better quality of service to our guests. So far, the feedback we had from our guests has been positive, and we cannot wait to welcome more people into the pub.”