Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn calls on Thomas Cook bosses to pay back bonuses after company collapse
Jarrow MP Stephen Hepburn has called on Thomas Cook bosses to pay back any bonuses they have received, following the travel firm’s collapse earlier this week.
The major holiday company announced that it had ceased trading on Monday, September 23, after talks failed to achieve a deal to keep it alive.
At the time news broke about its collapse 150,000 Thomas Cook customers were abroad, relying on the UK’s biggest ever peacetime operation to get them home.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Thomas Cook’s four airlines will be grounded, its 600 UK travel stores would shut, and its 21,000 employees in 16 countries, including 9,000 in the UK, will lose their jobs.
And now Jarrow MP Mr Hepburn has called on Thomas Cook bosses to ‘examine their own consciences.’
He said: “I think they need to really examine their own consciences about how they’ve brought this about.
“Thomas Cook has been a bedrock for British holidaymakers and a feature on high streets across the country for generations.
“It is vital the government fully co-operates with the trade unions to ensure every effort is made to support workers at this difficult time.”
Meanwhile Hays Travel, the UK's largest independent travel agent, has confirmed that it is ‘working around the clock’ to try and get Thomas Cook staff into its available roles.
The firm led by managing director John Hays, said it is offering axed Thomas Cook staff the chance to take on positions in retail, homeworking and head office.
It will be holding a series of recruitment days for North East workers.