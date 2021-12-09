Greene King's Ben Lomond pub in Jarrow

The Ben Lomond pub in Jarrow is hosting a community lunch table to support people in the area who may be experiencing loneliness or isolation on Christmas Day, as part of pub company and brewer Greene King’s national No One Alone campaign to reduce loneliness in communities.

According to the Office for National Statistics 3.7million adults over-16 say they feel lonely often or always, a figure which has grown by 40% from Spring 2020 to February 2021

General manager at the The Ben Lomond, Jack Brotherton, said: “Holiday periods are often times when feelings of loneliness can be most acute. Pubs are in the heart of communities and can play a vital role in helping to tackle social isolation, becoming a hub for anyone struggling with loneliness.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re really excited to invite people in our community who may otherwise be alone for Christmas to join as at The Ben Lomond for a day of friendship and togetherness.”

Members from the public are invited along to the pub at 2.30pm on Christmas Day to enjoy lunch with others who are also spending the holiday alone in the hope they connect with people and feel a sense of belonging. Christmas can be a difficult time for those on their own and the pub want to show their support to those feeling lonely or isolated.