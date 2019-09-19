Jarrow Relay For Life fundraisers reach incredible £750,000 milestone for Cancer Research UK
Jarrow Relay For Life fundraisers are celebrating raising an incredible £750,000 for Cancer Research UK.
Now in it’s 13th year, the popular event sees people take part in a 22-hour relay at Monkton Stadium in Jarrow.
This year’s event took place on July 13 and saw an impressive 570 people take part.
It started with a lap of honour by 50 cancer survivors, led by a brain tumour survivor Lily Slater.
Lily, 15, was just three when she was diagnosed with medullblastoma, a type of brain cancer, and has taken on the role of cutting the starting ribbon at 11 of the 13 Relay for Life events.
The weekend was hailed as yet another success by organiser and event chairwoman Ann Walsh.
Ann, was honoured with the prestigious British Empire Medal in 2016 for her inspiring fundraising work for Cancer Research UK through organising the annual Relay for Life event.
In the 13 years since the relay started, it has raised an incredible £750,000 for Cancer Research.
Ann Walsh said the team has now raised £85,147 from this year’s by Jarrow Relay For Life this year and surpass their £85,000 target for the event.
And the milestone meant the event has now raised £750,000 in its time for vital research into the killer disease.
Ann continued: “It is amazing to think we have achieved this year’s target of £85,000 and more importantly it takes us to three quarters of a million pounds.
“I am massively proud of all involved in the event.
“The generosity of people in the borough is outstanding.
What an achievement. Amazing support and dedication from all of our relayers, survivors, supporters, sponsors, visitors, performers, speakers, fundraisers, committee members and fundraising manager from CRUK.”
The community event sees men, women and children take part, with many who were at the very first event continuing to be involved more than a decade on.
To donate visit: https://relay.cancerresearchuk.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/General/225017638?team_id=12675&pg=team&fr_id=1917