Grace McNulty, 15.

Grace McNulty, 15, from Jarrow was over the moon to be nominated for a YMCA Young Leader of The Year award, making it to the final three of the nominees.

Grace, who attends Hebburn Comprehensive, has been a member of the YMCA North Tyneside group for the last six years and in that time has become instrumental in inspiring her peers to volunteer and give back to the community.

From organising coffee mornings for the elderly, volunteering in the local community garden, to helping tidy up the cemetery, Grace has made everyone associated with YMCA North Tyneside.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warren Crake, Youth Development Officer at YMCA North Tyneside said: “We are all very proud of Grace and what she has achieved with the support of YMCA North Tyneside and Jarrow Big Local. She has been a part of the project for almost 7 years now and illustrates the importance of long term support for young people as they grow up.

“She is incredibly young to make the final of such a prestigious national competition and we hope she has a great time in London for the ceremony and we know how proud her family, school and friends are of her commitment to both young and older people in the Jarrow.”

The winners of the YMCA awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on November 5, and a win would be a huge achievement for Grace and the entire YMCA North Tyneside group.

Grace said: “To be nominated feels great. It gives me more motivation to be able to achieve future goals. To win would mean a lot to not just me but everyone involved in the group. This whole thing would show us that even though we may not be the smartest or most privileged group, we can work together to show everyone that anything is possible.

Due to her involvement with YMCA and other community groups, Grace has future ambitions of pursuing a career in youth work once she leaves school and earlier this year won an Inspiring Young Female Award as part of NE Youth’s International Women’s Day Awards.