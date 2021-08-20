Jarrow's Albert Road bridge reopens after undergoing first refurbishment since the 80s

Structural refurbishment and strengthening works have been underway on the Albert Road bridge in Jarrow Town Centre since last October.

But now the 51-year-old bridge, which carries the A185 and crosses the Network Rail and Metro lines, is finally open to traffic in both directions from today (Friday, August 20).

Work has included concrete repairs, resurfacing, new bridge joints, full re-waterproofing of the bridge deck and replacement parapets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Albert Road bridge in Jarrow has reopened to traffic.

It is the first time the structure has undergone refurbishment work since 1988.

However, the council has warned that there is still some work to complete on the bridge, meaning that there will be times when the road will operate with one lane in each direction to enable contractors to continue their work in safety.

Paul Fleming, South Tyneside Council’s Head of Infrastructure and Transport, said: “Albert Road bridge is an important route, connecting local communities and businesses.

"However, it has been closed to traffic for some time for essential maintenance to ensure its long-term safety.

Refurbishment work has been ongoing at Albert Road bridge, Jarrow, since October 2020.

“We are pleased to be able to reopen the bridge to motorists once again while work continues to complete the outstanding works.”

The refurbishment was funded by the Local Highways Maintenance Challenge Fund and carried out by Esh Construction.

An inspection in 2018 highlighted the poor condition of the bridge due to its age and exposure to the elements and the need for significant refurbishment.

Ahead of the works, council transport bosses said having safe and efficient highways and infrastructure networks were “vital” to support sustainable growth and keep businesses and communities connected.

Although the Albert Road bridge has now reopened to traffic, drivers are being warned that there will be times when the road will operate with one lane in each direction to enable contractors to continue their work in safety.

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Simply click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu.