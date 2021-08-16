Jet2 announces additional winter holiday destinations including Malaga and Alicante flying from Newcastle for 2022/23

Jet2 announces more winter holiday destinations for 2022/23 from Newcastle airport.

The UK’s leading tour operator to destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands is offering a choice of winter sun destinations on sale for winter 2022/23.

Additional flights from Newcastle airport include Malaga, Alicante, Faro (Algarve) and Majorca.

These popular Winter Sun destinations are in addition to the existing hotspots already on sale which were announced earlier this month and includes the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, and Fuerteventura) as well as Madeira, Turkey (Antalya) and Cyprus (Paphos).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It says with multiple weekly and even multiple daily services to many of these destinations throughout the winter season from early-November through to the end of April, customers will have fantastic choice and flexibility, meaning they can book the duration of holiday that suits them.

The full breakdown is as follows:

Malaga – up to two weekly services

Alicante – up to four weekly services

Faro – up to two weekly services

Majorca – up to two weekly services

This service includes friendly flight times and a 22kg baggage allowance through a flight-only booking with Jet2.com, in-resort Customer Helpers, transfers, free child places and ATOL protection.

As well as a choice of two-five star hotels through Jet2holidays, customers can enjoy all the benefits of a package holiday but with the added privacy of a villa holiday, by booking their winter sun with Jet2Villas.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Just weeks after announcing a fantastic selection of winter sun destinations on sale for Winter 22/23 from Newcastle Airport, we are very pleased to be expanding our programme and adding even more sunshine hotspots.

"This expansion comes on the back of the great response we have seen from customers and independent travel agents looking to book their winter sunshine nice and early. Like we have seen with the first destinations going on sale, we know these additional hotspots will be just as popular.

"Based on the response we have had to the programme, and with more holidaymakers wanting to book ahead, we are looking towards the future with enormous confidence when it comes to Winter 22/23.”

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com while independent travel agents can visit trade.jet2holidays.com.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.