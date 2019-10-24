Joe pictured at Sunderland Empire when he starred in Club Tropicana in May 2019.

News of his special performance, Joe McElderry: The Interactive Show, was announced this week and the singer took to social media and spoke of his journey since winning the reality show, where he was mentored by Cheryl Cole, in 2009.

In a post, Joe said: “I wanted to call this tour the Impossible Dream tour as sometimes over the last 10 years things were thrown at me and there were huge highs and also some lows.

“At times, I didn’t have a clue what I was doing (still don’t sometimes) there were many times where I thought ‘that’s it, it’s over’ … due to the tough industry I work in! (It’s a wonderful industry but it’s tough) then I’d press the reset button and work on a new opportunity and push through my doubts and fears!

Joe McElderry singing with the Hartlepool Male Voice Choir at their 60th anniversery concert.

“I can’t wait to celebrate a decade with everyone coming to these shows and can’t wait to get into the rehearsal room on Monday with my band and make it super special for everyone coming!