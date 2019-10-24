Joe McElderry celebrates 10 years in 'wonderful' industry with heartfelt Twitter post to fans
X Factor star Joe McElderry is returning to his hometown theatre in South Shields next month to toast a decade of hard work in the industry.
News of his special performance, Joe McElderry: The Interactive Show, was announced this week and the singer took to social media and spoke of his journey since winning the reality show, where he was mentored by Cheryl Cole, in 2009.
In a post, Joe said: “I wanted to call this tour the Impossible Dream tour as sometimes over the last 10 years things were thrown at me and there were huge highs and also some lows.
“At times, I didn’t have a clue what I was doing (still don’t sometimes) there were many times where I thought ‘that’s it, it’s over’ … due to the tough industry I work in! (It’s a wonderful industry but it’s tough) then I’d press the reset button and work on a new opportunity and push through my doubts and fears!
“I can’t wait to celebrate a decade with everyone coming to these shows and can’t wait to get into the rehearsal room on Monday with my band and make it super special for everyone coming!
“This tour is about celebrating everything I have achieved and the people who have helped and been a part of the journey (cringe, I know) as it’s been wonderful but hasn’t always been easy.
“But if I’ve learnt anything you can always reach for the unreachable star and most of the fun is [the] path you go on to reaching, not the actual star itself.”