Joe McElderry to play big charity gig after becoming ambassador for suicide prevention charity

X Factor star Joe McElderry has agreed to become an ambassador for North East suicide prevention and bereavement support charity If U Care Share Foundation.

He will help to raise awareness around suicide and the work of the charity, and will help to create conversations about the incredibly important issue.

Joe McElderry pictured with Allison Younger, fundraising officer for the If U Care Share Foundation, after agreeing to become the charity's ambassador.

He has called for more awareness of the issue to be raised through education to prevent suicide, and for more support for those who have been left behind.

The South Shields singer, who is currently appearing in the nationwide tour of Club Tropicana - The Musical, has been involved with the charity since 2017.

He is personally aware of the devastation that suicide is causing to communities throughout the North East.

Joe McElderry has been playing the lead role in Club Tropicana - The Musical.

He said: “I am incredibly honoured to have been appointed as an ambassador for If U Care Share Foundation.

"It is an amazing charity which has helped countless people across the North East who have been touched by suicide.

"Suicide is devastating our local communities, it is taking our loved ones and deeply affecting those who are left behind. I hope that I can make a difference in my own way.

"As a country we need to do more to prevent suicide and support those who have been left behind.

"Suicide is preventable, and I hope that I can reach even more people and encourage them to speak about their problems and access the help that they need.”

To celebrate his new role, Joe is planning a spectacular concert to raise money and awareness for the charity later this year.

The concert, which will take place on November 24 at the Hilton Hotel on the banks of the Tyne, will see Joe return to the North East after a nationwide tour of smash-hit musical Club Tropicana.

The evening will see Joe and his band performing a host of hits from the musicals, classic favourites and his own award-winning material.

Early bird tickets are available now, priced £25, with all profits going to fund the work of If U Care Share Foundation

Dominic McDonough, fundraising manager for the If U Care Share Foundation, said: “We are so excited to have Joe on board, and the evening looks set to be one to remember.

"Joe is an amazing live performer and we are truly honoured to have him singing for us.

"We expect tickets to sell quickly, so don’t miss out on your chance to be part of this amazing evening.”

Tickets are on sale now online, or by calling 0191 387 5661.