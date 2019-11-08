A longstanding South Shields taxi firm is paying their respects to military heroes with a generous gesture to local servicemen and women.

Richmond Taxis is offering free rides to all veterans and members of the Armed Forces while Remembrance services and events take place across South Tyneside this weekend.

The offer will be available within the borough for all of Sunday, November 10 and Armistice Day on Monday, November 11.

Richmond Taxi's Kenny Dodds, with veterans Ian Mullen and Peter Boyack (right) as the firm offers free taxi journeys for Armed Forces members and veterans.

Residents just need to call the taxi office, on Victoria Road and explain their military connection, to receive free travel on the day.

“It’s always been an important day for Richmond Taxis and we’ve always tried to do something special during this time,” said general manager, Kenny Dodds.

“We have offered this service for the last couple of years and have had a really good response.”

He continued: “Richmond Taxis has been associated with the armed forces for decades now and we have always had a really good affinity with the Royal British Legion but we have been particularly close to them in recent years, as our chosen charity.

“It’s a cause that is really close to all our hearts and we decided to do this in memory of Harold Proud, who was close to the firm. Harold served within the Royal British Legion in Corbridge and sadly passed away in 2017.”

The firm are also now offering a 10 percent discount on all future fares for former or serving army personnel, through the national Defence Discount Service.

Members can register on the website to be sent a discount code that is valid in hundreds of locations across the UK.

The discount will automatically be applied when they present the card on taxi journeys with the firm, and staff are happy to help anyone who is struggling to sign up online.

Kenny added: “We salute the sacrifices made by our armed services personnel and are proud of our connection to the armed forces.”

For more information call Richmond Taxis on 0191 455 3131.