Drag star Miss Vicky Paris with former Kwik Save staff at the reunion in South Shields.

To mark the demise of the Kwik Save chain 15 years ago, former members of staff from across the region had a big get-together at the Sea Hotel in South Shields.

Founded in 1959, at its height Kwik Save had more than a hundred stores across the North East. With its “pile it high, sell it cheap” and no frills approach, it was the leading budget supermarket of its day.

It merged with Somerfield in 1998, but it was squeezed out by the big British supermarkets, as well as newcomers like Lidl and Aldi. The company folded in 2007.

A great time was had by all at the Kwik Save reunion in South Shields.

However, former cash officer for Kwik Save, Steve Cain organised the nostalgic event.

Other than reminiscing and catching up, there was entertainment from drag star John Thompson, aka Miss Vicky Paris, plus DJ Bob Weavers, with memorabilia on display and a free prize draw.

The evening was a big hit with dancing into the early hours. Steve is already thinking about another get together in the future.

He said: “The Kwik Save reunion was a huge success and a fabulous occasion which saw dear friends and former colleagues reunited for the first time in fifteen years.

“Everyone was in high spirits and a good time was had by all. It was a big event to organise and was six months in the planning. But in the end all the hard work paid off. It was such a success that I was asked, time and time again, if I'd organise another one for the 20th anniversary!"

