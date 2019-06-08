Landmarks across Sunderland and South Tyneside are to glow in support of a campaign to spread the word about cystic fibrosis and a campaign for better treatment.

Sunderland City Council has confirmed it will be supporting the appeal by turning the lighting of the Northern Spire Bridge, Keel Square, High Street West, Fulwell Mill, the lighthouse in Cliffe Park and at Penshaw Monument, in conjunction with the National Trust, yellow from tomorrow night until Tuesday evening.

Chris Corr, Fr Marc Lyden-Smith and Emma Corr pictured on the Christening day of Harriet Corr, now aged four.

In South Tyneside, the council has agreed to light up South Shields Town Hall to show its support.

Sunderland City Council has also confirmed it plans to do the same on Friday, June 21, in support of both Cystic Fibrosis Wear Yellow Day and in honour of St Benedict’s Hospice.

The call to back the Cystic Fibrosis appeal has been supported by Father Marc Lyden-Smith, who is good friends with Emma and Chris Corr, from Jarrow.

Their daughter Harriet, four, has the genetic disorder, which affects the lungs as well as the pancreas, liver, kidneys, and intestine.

South Shields Town Hall will be among landmark buildings lit up in yellow to back the appeal.

Read more: Mum of little girl with cystic fibrosis calls on health secretary Matt Hancock to put Tory leadership campaign on hold to attend debate on wonder drug

Fr Marc, who is from Jarrow and is based at St Mary’s RC Church in Bridge Street, Sunderland, is supporting their call for the drug Orkambi to be prescribed on the NHS.

The preist, who baptised Harriet and her sister Nancy, seven, said he was worried the Conservative leadership campaign will be a distraction to the Government, which is due to debate the issue on Monday.

He said: “We need to keep pushing on with the debate and to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis.

Keel Square in Sunderland is among the locations to glow in yellow to support families as part of the cystic fibrosis appeal.

“There might be a leadership contest on, but they do still have a job to get done here.

“This debate is so important because it could help save lives in the long run.

“The cost may be £100,000 to the NHS, but often these children are in hospital so often with illnesses, it will surely save money in the long run because they won’t be going in and out of hospital and it will stop them from being unwell.

“There will be buildings lit up nationally, but local landmarks will help us raise awareness of CF here.”

Emma, 38, and Chris, 37, plan to be in Parliament for the debate.

Emma said: “What is happening is a scandal really, because we can’t access this drug when it is already available in 13 other countries.

“The fact it isn’t licensed in this country and that they can’t sort it out is unbelievable.

“I feel like we’ve been at this same point for three years and I can’t see when this is going to end, but if we can get the support of Parliament, that could move things forward.

“We want to make as many people aware of this as possible.”

More information about the campaign can be found via the page www.facebook.com/65rosesforlifesavingdrugs/

More about CF Week, which runs from June 17 to 23, can be found by clicking here.