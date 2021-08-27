Last chance to park for free in South Shields town centre as market opens for extra day on Bank Holiday Monday

South Shields market will be open for an additional day this Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.

Saturday’s traditional market will also go ahead as usual this weekend and will be open from 9am to 3pm.

Although the weather doesn’t look as sunny as it has been in recent months, Monday looks set to stay dry and mild in South Shields, with highs of 15C, according to the Met Office.

The market first reopened on April 16 after months of closure during lockdown as restrictions on non-essential retail were eased.

Since then traders have welcomed the return of customers following such an uncertain time for business.

Shoppers will be able to make the most of the final weekend of the free parking scheme in the town before it ends on Tuesday, August 31.

Parking charges are suspended all day on Saturdays and after 12pm Sunday to Friday, up until August 31.

Speaking at the launch of the free parking scheme, Cllr Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “The last year has been extremely challenging for our business community, particularly the retail and hospitality industries, and we’re keen to do all we can to help them recover.

“We’re offering temporary free parking as an additional incentive to visit the town centre, do a bit of shopping or get a bite to eat.

“We’ve extended the offer all day on Saturdays to encourage people to come and browse and buy in our fantastic market.”

For the list of participating car parks visit: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/72662