Last chance to park for free in South Shields town centre as market opens for extra day on Bank Holiday Monday
South Shields market will be open for an extra day this Bank Holiday weekend and shoppers are being urged to make the most of the final weekend of the free parking scheme in town.
South Shields market will be open for an additional day this Bank Holiday Monday, August 30.
Stalls will be open from 9am to 3pm at South Shields Market Square, next to The Word, selling everything from food to clothing.
Saturday’s traditional market will also go ahead as usual this weekend and will be open from 9am to 3pm.
Although the weather doesn’t look as sunny as it has been in recent months, Monday looks set to stay dry and mild in South Shields, with highs of 15C, according to the Met Office.
The market first reopened on April 16 after months of closure during lockdown as restrictions on non-essential retail were eased.
Since then traders have welcomed the return of customers following such an uncertain time for business.
Shoppers will be able to make the most of the final weekend of the free parking scheme in the town before it ends on Tuesday, August 31.
Parking has been free in council-owned car parks and on-street parking in the town centre throughout the summer as part of a South Tyneside Council initiative to encourage shoppers to support businesses and traders in the town.
Parking charges are suspended all day on Saturdays and after 12pm Sunday to Friday, up until August 31.
Speaking at the launch of the free parking scheme, Cllr Tracey Dixon, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “The last year has been extremely challenging for our business community, particularly the retail and hospitality industries, and we’re keen to do all we can to help them recover.
Shoppers were pleased to see the return of the South Shields market following the easing of lockdown.
“We’re offering temporary free parking as an additional incentive to visit the town centre, do a bit of shopping or get a bite to eat.
“We’ve extended the offer all day on Saturdays to encourage people to come and browse and buy in our fantastic market.”
Car parks not included in the offer are the ones along South Shields seafront and the Garden Lane North car park.
For the list of participating car parks visit: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/72662