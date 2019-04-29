Let's Rock returns: Status Quo, Marc Almond, Jason Donovan and Chesney Hawkes confirmed on line-up as more details released for Sunderland music festival

Top names from chart history have been announced as part of the line-up for the Let's Rock festival in Sunderland.

The ‘Let’s Rock’ outdoor music festival, celebrating some of the UK’s biggest chart hits of the 1980s is returning to Sunderland this summer after the success of last year’s event, which attracted a sell-out crowd of thousands of music fans.

Marc Almond

Final details have now been confirmed for the event.

Status Quo, who performed at the opening of Sunderland's Stadium of Light in 1997, have been confirmed as the headline act, with Marc Almond, Chesney Hawkes, and Jason Donovan also on the bill.

Some of the others on the line-up are Shalamar, Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins, Kim Appleby, T-Pau, Limahl, From The Jam, Cutting Crew, Betty Boo and a host of other acts appearing as part of ’The Retrobates Party Live’ featuring Belouis Some, Owen Paul, Jennie ‘Belle Star’ Matthias, Sarah Jane Morris of The Communards, Westworld plus Black Lace’s Conga Party.



The family-friendly event takes place on Saturday 8 June, with free entry for under 12s, VIP Lounges, hospitality areas and a Kids’ Kingdom with interactive circus, face painting, inflatable and activities to keep children entertained while their parents enjoy the music. Gates open at 10am with the show due to close at 10.30pm.



Fiona Brown, Sunderland City Council executive director of neighbourhoods, said: "We’re looking forward to welcoming Let’s Rock back to Herrington Country Park this summer after the success of last year’s event, which had thousands of people singing and dancing along to the music.



"The award winning park is one of the many great outdoor venues we have across the city, ready to stage fantastic music, sports and cultural activities.



" Live music is part of a packed events programme we have organised here in Sunderland throughout the year for our residents and visitors to enjoy."

A spokesman for the event organisers for Let’s Rock added: “We’re really proud of what we’ve created with ‘Let’s Rock’ and it’s such a thrill to work with so many iconic artists.

"What makes Let’s Rock truly special is our amazingly loyal and up-for-it audience, and every year we strive to improve their experience. Here’s to our best Let’s Rock summer yet!"



Ticket prices and availability can be found at www.letsrockthenortheast.com