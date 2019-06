Let’s Rock the North East took place at Sunderland’s Herrington Country Park on Saturday, June 8 – and despite a battering from Storm Miguel, the retro festival was packed and ready to party.

All smiles as Let's Rock the North East comes to Sunderland. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The rain failed to dampen the spirits of gig-goers. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Betty Boo on stage at the Let's Rock the North East. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Out in full force at Herrington Country Park. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more