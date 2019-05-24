Letter of the week: 'Let's hope South Tyneside rejects the Brexit Party'

It appears Mr Farage (him of BBC fame) and his extreme right mates believe that the longest war free period in European history is a coincidence and is nothing to do with the slow melding of nations into a group that don’t just tolerate each other but have found we share many common hopes and wishes.

The chief one being that following generations will live in peace and prosper, as their parents have had the opportunity to do.

I hope these young people will express their desire to keep the rights to freely travel, work, live in any European country and reject the 1930s type oratory being pushed by the Brexit Party (don’t let fascism get its foot in the door) and vote Remain in the Euro elections.

Tim Hudson,

East Boldon.