Little Land Play, a children’s role play centre, has opened a second venue for the under-5’s in Hebburn.

The company was formed by married couple Sarah and Ross McPhie with valuable input from their three young children. They opened their doors recently in a converted church hall on 9A Victoria Road West, Hebburn.

Samson's Stables at Little Land Play in Hebburn.

Sarah McPhie said “We are thrilled to be in Hebburn and really look forward to welcoming lots of little people with their big imaginations.”

The first award winning Little Land Play opened in Peterlee in 2017. Since then they have developed their play concept around the needs and interests of the under 7’s.

They have been using 'Mini Music and Rhyme' at the end of sessions which allows the little ones to sing with fun props to use and actions to follow.

There is a café serving fresh food, cakes and coffee.

The Pizza Place in Little Land Play Hebburn.

In 2018, Little Land Play was credited by parenting social media company, Day Out With The Kids, as the ‘Best day out for under 5’s in the North East.’

Ross McPhie said: “It’s this award winning approach to roleplay and helping children learn through play that we want to bring to Hebburn.”

Little Land Play Hebburn is due to open an under 1’s room in late June. There are three play sessions daily and are open 7 days a week, 9 – 11am, 11:30am – 1:30pm and 2- 3:30pm. You can book a session online at https://www.littlelandplay.com/hebburn/.