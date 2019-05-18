Little Mix honoured for supporting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community: South Shields stars Jade Thirwall and Perrie Edwards recognised at British LGBT Awards

South Shields Little Mix stars Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards have been honoured for their support for the LGBT community.

The girl band were among those recognised for being allies in defending and advancing LGBT rights, alongside Stephen Fry, Paul O'Grady and Ellie Goulding.

Little Mix were hailed as "change makers" at the 2019 British LGBT Awards, which were hosted by Kelly Osbourne.

Sarah Garrett, founder of the British LGBT Awards, said: "Every year the British LGBT Awards gets bigger and better.

"Each and every one of our winners and nominees continue to make the world a better place for the LGBT+ community, using their platform to advance the rights of our community and educate people in Britain and beyond about the need for equality."

Sunderland-born Emeli Sande was also at the awards, where she presented Stephen Fry with a lifetime achievement award.

She described him as a "hero of the people fighting inequality and discrimination all over the world".

Paul O'Grady and Ellie Goulding were also among the winners at the event, celebrated for furthering the rights of the LGBT community.

Sex And The City star and activist Cynthia Nixon was named celebrity of the year, and LGBT campaigner Peter Tatchell was also honoured.

Naked Attraction Anna Richardson was awarded the honour for broadcaster or journalist of the year, sharing the prize with the editor-in-chief of gal-dem and contributing editor of Elle UK, Liv Little.

Marjorie Strachan, of British LGBT Awards founding partner NatWest, said: "The awards are about more than recognising the nominees and winners, they are about creating a change in attitudes towards diversity and inclusion in every part of the UK.

"This is something that we are committed to, and proud to celebrate."