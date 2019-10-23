Little Mix in Newcastle: Predicted setlist for three huge nights at Utilita Arena
Thousands of Little Mix fans across the North East are preparing for an exciting night of live music as the four-piece band launches into the first of three packed nights one of the region’s venues.
Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, from South Shields, will join bandmates Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock to perform three huge shows at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena – and the first is taking place on Thursday, October 24.
The girls are in the midst of their much-anticipated LM5 tour, for their fifth album of the same name.
It began last month in Europe and will continue through until December 2019.
Released in 2018, LM5 peaked at No. 3 in the UK Album Chart, with lead single Woman Like Me, featuring Nicki Minaj, going in at No. 2 in the UK Singles Chart.
But can fans expect to hear all the hits as the girls take to the stage in Newcastle this weekend?
According to Setlist FM, the tour so far has been packed to the rafters with classics from the Little Mix back catalogue, as well as new favourites from the latest album.
And we think the North East fans can expect to see a similar setlist this weekend. Here’s what could be in store ...
Salute
Power
Woman Like Me
Wasabi
Bounce Back
Only You
Black Magic
Strip
Told You So
Secret Love Song, Pt. II
The Cure
Joan of Arc
Wings
Shout Out to My Ex
Woman's World
Reggaeton Lento Remix
No More Sad Songs
Think About Us
More Than Words
Touch