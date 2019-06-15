Little Mix perform new single Bounce Back on BBC's The One Show as music videos revealed

Pop superstars Little Mix have performed their new single Bounce Back on BBC’s The One Show.

The song was released on Friday, June 14 after much anticipation from fans, and the group appeared on the programme to speak to hosts Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis and hit the stage with the song for the very first time.

Clad in light-wash denim outfits, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards, from South Shields, along with Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, gave a live performance of the single accompanied by a group of all-male backing dancers.

Fans packed out the BBC studio to catch the girls in action, with many recording the intricately-choreographed routine from the audience.

Their performance outfits caused a conversation on social media; while some branded them inappropriate for the show, others were full of praise for the Brit Award-winning group, who will embark on a huge UK tour this autumn.

Little Mix recently performed at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough, fresh off the success of their fifth album LM5, which featured singles Woman Like Me, Think About Us and Strip.

After days of teaser clips on social media, two videos for Bounce Back, which samples Soul II Soul’s Back To Life, were also released on Friday.

The official music video shows the girls inside a dolls' house, before it explodes into a party.

A second vertical video has also been released on Spotify.