Live music night at The Steamboat in South Shields to help raise funds for Cancer Connections
A night of music is taking place at a much-loved pub in aid of a South Tyneside charity.
The event at The Steamboat in Mill Dam, South Shields on Thursday, November 4, will feature a number of bands and raise cash for Cancer Connections.
Organiser Geoff Harrison said: “There will be an evening of live music with several local bands, and guest singers, raffles and prizes – a fun night, taking place in one of South Shields oldest and friendliest pubs.”
The evening gets under way at 7pm, and will feature live music from artists including Martin Alexander, Blue Moon, The Hat Band and The Quixotics.
Cancer Connections, based in Harton Lane, provides advice and support to cancer patients, carers and families.
The charity continued to provide its full range of services throughout the pandemic, although mainly over the phone, and in September announced it was returning its drop-in services to help as many people as possible.