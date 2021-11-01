The Steamboat, Mill Dam.

The event at The Steamboat in Mill Dam, South Shields on Thursday, November 4, will feature a number of bands and raise cash for Cancer Connections.

Organiser Geoff Harrison said: “There will be an evening of live music with several local bands, and guest singers, raffles and prizes – a fun night, taking place in one of South Shields oldest and friendliest pubs.”

The evening gets under way at 7pm, and will feature live music from artists including Martin Alexander, Blue Moon, The Hat Band and The Quixotics.

