Epinay Business and Enterprise School chef Lesley Georgeson with pupils and headteacher Chris Rue, retires after 33 years

Lesley Georgeson, 63, has worked in schools all over the borough during her career, but has now decided to give up life in the kitchen.

For the last five years, Lesley has worked at Epinay Business & Enterprise School, in Jarrow and spoke about how much she enjoyed her time working as a school chef.

She said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it. Especially my last five years at Epinay, I love all the staff and children here.”

On her last day, Lesley was presented with flowers and gifts during a special school assembly which quickly made her emotional.

The mother of two has loved her job working with children, saying they’ve easily been the highlight of her 33 years.

“All the children I’ve met over the years, as they get older they become parents themselves and when they see me they still recognise me, that’s always a highlight.”

Headteacher of Epinay, Chris Rue, admitted how sad he is to see someone like Lesley leave the school.

He said: “Lesley genuinely cares for the children. People like her are a massive part of our school. She’ll be a big miss.”