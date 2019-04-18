Love Island star Sophie Gradon had taken alcohol and cocaine before her death, inquest hears

A coroner has issued a warning about mixing alcohol and cocaine after Love Island star Sophie Gradon hanged herself after consuming both substances.

The 32-year-old was found at her home in Ponteland, Northumberland, by her boyfriend and his brother in June, an inquest in North Shields heard today.

Sophie Gradon was a former beauty queen.

Coroner Eric Armstrong said there was no evidence of any third-party involvement in the reality star's death.

Toxicology tests showed she had a blood reading of 201mg per 100ml of blood - around three times the legal driving limit, and cocaine was also present

The coroner said research in the US said the combination was known to make someone 16 times more likely to kill themselves.

He said: "If Sophie's death is to serve any purpose at all, that message should go out far and wide."

Sophie Gradon was a contestant on TV reality series Love Island in 2016.

His conclusion was that: "Sophie Hannah Gradon, having consumed alcohol and cocaine took her own life by hanging."

Sophie was a former Miss Newcastle and Miss Great Britain, and a well-known face on the city's social scene.