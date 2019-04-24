Man, 26, taken to hospital after being hit by car in South Shields street

A man was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a South Shields street.

It happened in Wenlock Road in the town on Monday morning.

Police at the scene of the incident in Wenlock Road, South Shields.

The road was closed by police officers investigating the incident between Ebchester Street and Dame Flora Robson Avenue.

The man, aged 26, was taken to hospital with "minor injuries".

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "At about 10.30am, April 22, police received a report of a collision on Wenlock Road, South Shields.

"It was reported that a car had struck a pedestrian.

"The road was temporarily closed between Ebchester Street and Dame Flora Robson Avenue.

"The 26-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries."