Man, 57, dies after road collision in Beach Road, outside South Shields Town Hall: Police appeal for information after sad incident
Investigations are underway after a man died following a road traffic collision outside South Shields Town Hall.
Police were called to the incident in Beach Road at around 8.55pm on Monday, October 4, after a report of a one-vehicle collision.
Emergency services attended and found a white Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a lamppost outside the Town Hall.
The driver of the Corsa – a 57-year-old man – was pronounced deceased at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics.
Northumbria Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.
A 25-year-old male passenger who was also in the vehicle was uninjured.
Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly dashcam footage which may assist with their investigation.
Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police, said: “Any death on our roads is a tragedy and we are committed to finding out answers for the man’s family.
“We will continue to offer them any support they need at this awful time, and they have asked that their privacy is respected.
“We want to hear from anybody who was in the area – or who saw a white Corsa travelling in South Shields around that time – to come forward.
“Please check any dashcam footage, and if you see anything that may assist our investigation, we would ask that you contact us as soon as possible.”
Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211004-1090.