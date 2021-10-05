Police were called to the incident in Beach Road at around 8.55pm on Monday, October 4, after a report of a one-vehicle collision.

Emergency services attended and found a white Vauxhall Corsa had collided with a lamppost outside the Town Hall.

The driver of the Corsa – a 57-year-old man – was pronounced deceased at the scene, despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and emergency services attended the scene on Beach Road

Northumbria Police said his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.

A 25-year-old male passenger who was also in the vehicle was uninjured.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly dashcam footage which may assist with their investigation.

Sergeant Matt Sykes, of Northumbria Police, said: “Any death on our roads is a tragedy and we are committed to finding out answers for the man’s family.

Police and emergency services attended the scene on Beach Road

“We will continue to offer them any support they need at this awful time, and they have asked that their privacy is respected.

“We want to hear from anybody who was in the area – or who saw a white Corsa travelling in South Shields around that time – to come forward.

“Please check any dashcam footage, and if you see anything that may assist our investigation, we would ask that you contact us as soon as possible.”

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police and emergency services attended the scene on Beach Road

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211004-1090.