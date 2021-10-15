South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to the scene in Marsden, along with a number of other emergency services after receiving reports of an intoxicated man on the cliff edge.

A police negotiator then arrived at the scene to engage with the with the man and after some time he fell to the beach below before being airlifted to hospital by the Great North Air Ambulance Service

A statement from South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade said: “The team were tasked along with our colleagues from Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team, Tynemouth RNLI lifeboat, North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, Northumbria Police and HART to Marsden after a report of an intoxicated male on the cliff edge.

“Teams set up their rope rescue equipment while a Police negotiator engaged with the male. Unfortunately after some time he fell to the beach below. HART team members made their way along the beach while our technician used an assisted descent to take a second HART team member down the cliff.

“The helicopter from the Great North Air Ambulance Service arrived and landed its doctor and paramedic on the beach. After assessing the casualty he was airlifted from the beach to hospital. Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”