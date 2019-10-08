Man on other side of railings of John Reid Road in South Shields has been brought to safety
A man has been brought to safety after climbing onto the wrong side of the railings of a bridge on John Reid Road in South Shields.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 14:23 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 14:55 pm
One lane of the westbound carriageway was closed near Boldon Lane while police dealt with the incident.
A car had pulled over on the road to call police after the driver saw the man on the wrong side of the railings at 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 8.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 1.30pm today (Tuesday), police received a report of a man on the wrong side of the railings on a bridge on John Reid Road in South Shields.
“Officers attended and the man was brought back to safety within minutes.”
There were some delays on the road while the lane was closed.
The road has now been reopened and traffic is flowing smoothly.