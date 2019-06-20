Mayoress hosts afternoon tea in South Shields Town Hall
A traditional At Home event was hosted in the Town Hall by the mayoress of South Tyneside.
By Sally Burton
Thursday, 20 June, 2019, 13:00
Mayoress Jean Williamson welcomed both local people and civic guests from neighbouring local authorities, to the Town Hall, for a relaxing afternoon tea.
She said: “It was lovely to meet so many people and welcome them to our beautiful Town Hall for the traditional Mayoress at Home event .”
The mayoress was delighted to be joined by the mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor Norman Dick, and the deputy mayor and mayoress, Councillor Gladys Hobson and Marie Hobson.