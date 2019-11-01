Meet the budding South Tyneside stars hoping to be the next big thing thanks to new talent agency

Jennifer Davison (centre) with budding stars from South Tyneside (back row from left) Joseph Cooke, Scarlett Ford and Lily Cooke (back row second right).

Grace Carr, 12, Eva Mcstea, 12, Alysha Saraff, 11, Holly Skiggs, 15, Scarlett Ford, 14, and Joseph and Lilly Cooke, 9 and 14, all from South Shields, are among the first clients to join the newly-founded Shields Agency.

The youngsters were selected to be represented out of hundreds of children and young people who attended the auditions from across the North of England and some have already begun auditioning for film, TV, theatre and commercial roles.

They are all now receiving professional training as part of the Shields Academy, working with industry professionals and are personally mentored by lead agent and founder, Jennifer Davison.

Eva McStea, 12, is being represented by Shields Agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer recently returned to her hometown of South Shields from London after a 14-year career as a professional actress and performer on stage, set and screen.

She set up the agency earlier this year in a bid to support other budding performers with potential in the region.

“Inspiring the young talent of the north has always been a top priority of mine, I want to bring more attention and opportunities in the arts for these young people,” she said.

“The arts need to be supported and championed, it's important to inspire youngsters and show them what they are capable of and what they can achieve.”

Alysha Saraff, 11 is being represented by Shields Agency.

Shields Academy is the currently the only professional training academy for young people in the northern England, where children aged 6-19 have the opportunity to develop their talent alongside professionals from across the UK.

“Shields Academy is an exciting opportunity to train professionally here in the North East,” added Jennifer.

“We want to find exceptional talent but also raw talent. You don't need to excel in all disciplines, if we feel you have the potential, we will train you.”

Jennifer will be on the look out for more local talent at the agency’s next audition day, which will be held on Saturday, November 9 at One Trinity Green, Eldon Street, South Shields.

Grace Carr, 12, is being represented by Shields Agency.

For more information or to express your interest, contact office@shieldsagency.co.uk or call 07398999788.