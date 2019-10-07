Meet the South Shields barbers on a mission to get people talking about mental health
Two barbers are hoping to get customers talking about mental health when they hold a special fundraising day.
Stephen Richardson and Shaun Rundle who own Urban Fades Barber Shop in South Shields, are getting set to hold a day of charity haircuts in aid of The Lions Barber Collective.
The organisation is an international collection of top barbers who have come together to raise awareness for the prevention of suicide.
Urban Fades, based on Fowler Street, was keen to show their support for the worthwhile cause, having both had experiences of mental health struggles and of suicide.
On Saturday, October 12, the business will be donating £1 from every haircut as well as matching the amount from their own pockets, to The Lions Barber Collective.
Stephen, 32, said: “We care very deeply for this matter due to personal experiences and want to do everything we can to help.
“Barbers are in the unique position to help our clients through the trust and bond we build with them, offering a listening ear knowing it will go no further due to client confidentiality, and that often we are not in the same circles.”
The day will be held from 9am to 5pm and will feature live music from singer and song writer Annabel Pattinson who will perform during the day.
Donations can also be made on the day and online via the Urban Fades Barber Shop Facebook page.
And this is not the first time the pair have used their business to help the community, having provided free haircuts to the homeless in 2017.
The initiative saw them team up with the Key Project, which aims to tackle homelessness in South Tyneside.
Stephen, a former soldier, added: “We would like to invite anyone that is interested to come for a fresh trim and a chat and help the day to be a success.
“We want to see as many people down as possible.”
For more details visit the Urban Fades Facebook page and The Lions Barber Collective website.