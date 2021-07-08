Meet the bird called 'Bend it like Beckham' who loves playing football as England prepare for Euro 2020 final

The bantam, which lives at Tileshed Farm in East Boldon, has been entertaining the Ferguson family with his impressive close control during the Euro 2020 tournament.

The 11-month-old bird – a small breed of chicken – belongs to Arthur Ferguson who has been left amazed by its uncanny talent with the ball.

Although ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ may not be quite ready for the England squad, he’s certainly proving to be a hit on the farm.

Ashleigh Ferguson, 37, whose granddad, John Ferguson, owns Tileshed Farm, hopes the little bantam will prove to be a good omen ahead of the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Sharing a video of the bird using his feet to dribble the ball and beak for control, Ashleigh said: “He’s a character.

"He has everyone laughing when they come to the farm.

"He belongs to my dad, Arthur, who has had him from being hatched in an incubator.

"He now loves football!”

‘Bend It Like Beckham’ is just one of many South Tynesiders celebrating in their own ways after England secured a place in the Euro 2020 final – the nation’s first in a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

The Lions defeated Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final after a tense game which ran into extra time.

In excess of 20 million people were predicted to have watched the game on television, with an estimated 10 million pints ordered during the course of the day.

Players and staff joined in a singalong with many of the jubilant 60,000 fans inside Wembley, where England supporters outnumbered their Danish counterparts by around six to one.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised England manager Gareth Southgate for doing an “absolutely outstanding job” in leading the men’s national football team to their first major tournament final in more than half a century.

The Prime Minister described the semi-final win over Denmark as a “total nail-biter” after cheering on the Three Lions from the stands on a famous night at Wembley Stadium.

