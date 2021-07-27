Meet the Hebburn personal trainer turned swimwear model set to represent her hometown in major competition

Susanna Jackson, 24, will be flying the flag for her hometown when she struts her stuff on the runway of the Miss Swimsuit British Isles competition.

The civil servant and part-time personal trainer will be representing ‘Miss Tyne and Wear’ in the grand final of the event on Saturday, September 4 after her modelling photographs were selected by a panel of judges.

"I am over the moon to make it to the final,” she said.

"I have been doing modelling for a little while so I just decided to put in for it.

"I sent off some photos but then forgot about it until they rang and said I am through to the final.”

The event, which is set to be held in Chester, will see Susanna compete against women from across the country for the title of Miss Swimsuit British Isles.

Susanna will have to model a cocktail dress and swimsuit during the catwalk show and also take part in a photo shoot modelling a swimsuit, bikini and cocktail dress.

Judges will then select a winner to receive more than £30,000 worth of prizes including a £1,500 modelling contract and trip to Marbella in Spain.

Susanna says it will be her first experience of a modelling competition and hopes it will help launch her career as model.

"I’m looking forward to it,”she said.

"I just thought it would be a good way to get more modelling opportunities and put my name out there.

"I want to do commercial modelling and build up my portfolio.”