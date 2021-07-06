Karima Mohamed, from Laygate, spent years dreaming of becoming a circus performer after being inspired by the ‘magic’ of the shows she saw when touring circuses visited the North East.

The 33-year-old had aspired to be an aerial silk performer, but after sustaining wrist injury and with circus opportunities being so rare, she had started to believe it may never happen.

But now Karima has been offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with Planet Circus, travelling with the show when it tours the country for its 2022 season, starting early next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planet Circus owner Tanya Mack has hired Karima Mohamed from South Shields.

"Tanya Mack and Pavel Pavlov own Planet Circus and I’ve known Tanya for 15 years after we met at her dad’s circus called ‘Uncle Sam's Great American Circus’, when it used to come to the North East,” Karima said.

"When she set up her own circus and would come up here, every time I would ask; ‘have you got any jobs going?’”

No positions were ever available – but when the circus came to South Shields on June 29 Karima was finally told there may be a job for her.

Karima Mohamed from South Shields has always wanted a job with the circus.

Now Karima, who is mum to Jaxon Simpson, two, is undergoing a trial week while the circus is in her hometown, taking on the likes of box office and admin work.

Karima said: "It will be an experience!

“It will be amazing to feel the excitement.

"Whether you are in the show or not, every day is different.

Planet Circus owner Tanya Mack has welcomed Karima Mohamed from South Shields into the circus family.

"It is my dream job – it’s definitely not 9-5! It’s really exciting.”

Jo McMullan, admin secretary for Planet Circus, said: “Every time we came to South Shields Karima would come to the show and ask if there were any jobs going.

"Every time we didn’t have any vacancies, but this year we need office and advertising staff.

"She is going to do a trial week to see how she gets on and then maybe she will run away with the circus!”

Planet Circus -OMG! is currently at Temple Park Centre in South Shields until July 11. For tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/planet-circus-omg-temple-park-south-shields-tickets-158880980289

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.