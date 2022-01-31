Allan Stone, who founded Stoney’s Barber Shop in Laygate Lane, died suddenly on January 28, 2021.

The master barber was was well known across South Tyneside, but due to Covid-19 restrictions family, friends and customers were unable to celebrate his life as they would have wished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late Allan Stone of Stoney's Barber Shop

Many others lined Laygate Lane in a socially-distanced tribute to Allan on the day.

Now, a year on, a special tribute night has been organised in his memory around the time of the first anniversary of his passing, which will see people from the community celebrate their memories of Allan at The New Cyprus Hotel, a short distance from his barber's.

Sinia Jazwi, landlady of The New Cyprus Hotel, said she has many happy memories of Allan.

“He always cared for others, he was a top bloke and I just want to celebrate this man so loved,” she said.

The New Cyprus Hotel, Chichester Road.

“We will be placing a picture up of Allan on the wall in the pub as he never got the opportunity to visit.”

The news of Allan’s death shook the community last year and tributes were paid by the public who left flowers, photos and messages outside of the barber shop.

The skilled barber was also a part-time lecturer at South Tyneside College, were colleagues described him as having huge talent and passion.

Since his death, Allan’s family has worked hard to continue the business he spent so long building up.

The memorial evening will take place Saturday, 5 February at 7pm. Sinia Jazwi and Sukie Shabilla will be providing food and music.

A donation bucket will be placed with proceeds being donated to Allan’s wife and children.

Sinia added: “We want people to come and talk about their great experiences of Allan throughout their lives.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.