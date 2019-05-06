Memory of Aaron Todd kept alive through playing the sport he loved

The memory of a South Tyneside teenager, who died ten years ago, is being kept alive through his passion for football.

Aaron Todd, 18, died after he suffered head injuries after he fell from a taxi in Hedworth Lane, Jarrow in 2009.

Action from a previous Aaron Todd Memorial Football Tournament at Perth Green CA, Jarrow

The teenager, who was known to his friends as Azza, was a keen footballer who played for Jarrow Football Club.

Since his death, a charity football tournament has been held in his name at Perth Green CA as we celebrate his life.

The event is also part of the Jarrow Festival and the following timetable of events are lined up.

Chris Thompson, who organises the event, said: “Aaron died 10 years ago this year in a tragic accident which affected many people most notably his family and friends but this event is there for us all to remember him in the way we knew him best - playing football.

“Surrounded by those same people who loved him and treasured him for what he was an outstanding individual who touched so many in his short time with us but left us with the memories that will stay for ever.”

The event will also incorporate a family fun day including bouncy castles,face painting,photo booth and animal man.

More than £10,000 has been raised for charity since the first tournament in 2014.

Entry to the fun day on Saturday is free with donations accepted and will go towards the chosen charity, Newcastle RVI ICU Ward 18.

There will also be evening entertainment at Perth Green CA which will include the highly popular local band the Albino Crocodiles.

There will be raffle prizes and hot curry and rice.

Cost of the entry is £5 which will also go to the charity.

Chris, who coached Aaron, added: “It gives people the chance to show the esteem in which he is still held and a chance to come along and celebrate his life.

“Also for those that didn’t know him a chance to come along and enjoy a great family fun day.”

This year’s event takes place on Friday May 24 and Saturday May 25.

The games which will take place on Friday include: a 6pm kick off The Scaffs v Jarrow Boys; and 7.40pm kick off Jarrow Select v Jarrow Falcons.

Saturday’s fixtures include: 9am to 2pm Under 7/8s five-a-side football tournament, 2.15pm 3rd/4th place play off, 4pm Family Fun Match and between 5pm and 6.30pm will be the final.