Midge Ure is ready to play crowd-pleasing bill at free South Shields concert this summer

A show filled with hits has been guaranteed by pop legend Midge Ure when he takes to the stage at South Tyneside Festival.

Midge Ure, the frontman of 80s sensation Ultravox, has promised the crowd will enjoy a setlist packed with songs they know and love when he plays the gig at Bents Park, in South Shields, this summer.

Thousands of people are set to enjoy this year's South Tyneside Summer Festival's Sunday concerts in Bents Park.

He will perform on Sunday, July 28, alongside Haircut One Hundred’s Nick Heyward and support from North East band The Breakfast Club, who will play a range of 80s-inspired tracks.

Midge, who co-wrote and produced Band Aid’s charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas? and played in Thin Lizzy and Visage, is already well acquainted with the town after playing acoustic shows at the Customs House.

“I’ve been to South Shields many times” he said.

“But I think when you’re playing a festival show like this, you’ve got to think that they’re not necessarily your audience, they are there for the event, so we try to make it as hits-heavy as possible.

The audience at festivals are there to enjoy themselves, they’re going to come down and have a drink, get dressed up, have a dance, have a sing along. Midge Ure

“You’ve also got to think 50% of the people have been dragged along by their significant other half to a festival, so you’ve got to stick to what they know, there’s no point in playing album tracks, so we’ll be playing a lot of hits.

“When it comes to festivals, people are always so prepared and it’s so well- organised, it’s fantastic.

“The audience at festivals are there to enjoy themselves, they’re going to come down and have a drink, get dressed up, have a dance, have a sing along.

“It’s a great feeling and from an artists’ point of view, if you’ve got an audience that’s enjoying themselves, you give 10 times as much back.

“This one is a no-brainer because they get to see a show for free, what can’t you like about that, and it’s all down on a wonderful seafront.”

The show is one of four concerts to be held in the park as part of the festival.

Marti Pellow and support will play on Sunday, July 14, The Lightning Seeds and Phats & Small will play on Sunday, July 21, and Gabrielle and support will appear on Sunday, August 4.

The programme will also feature a series of music shows held in the Amphitheatre during June and into July.

Midge will return to the North East on Tuesday, October 22, when he will perform as part of his 1980 Tour, which focus on his record Vienna which will be played in its entirety, and some songs from his album Visage will be played live for the first time.

The concerts are free, but £6 tickets are available to guarantee priority entrance.

For more information, visit www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk.