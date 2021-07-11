Missing four-year-old boy and his father found safe and well
A father and his four-year-old son have been found safe and well.
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 10:00 am
James Malone, four, and his dad Ian Malone, 44, has last been seen around 10.15 am on Sunday, July 4 near an address in Rowlands Gill, Gateshead.
In a tweet just before 1am on Sunday, July 11 Northumbria Police thanked the public for their help with the appeal.
It said: “We're pleased to announce missing Gateshead man Ian Malone and his four-year-old son James have now been found safe and well.”