Northumbria Police confirmed that the pair have been found safe and well.

James Malone, four, and his dad Ian Malone, 44, has last been seen around 10.15 am on Sunday, July 4 near an address in Rowlands Gill, Gateshead.

In a tweet just before 1am on Sunday, July 11 Northumbria Police thanked the public for their help with the appeal.

It said: “We're pleased to announce missing Gateshead man Ian Malone and his four-year-old son James have now been found safe and well.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can subscribe to this website and enjoy unlimited access to local news, information and puzzles online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.