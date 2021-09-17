A fundraiser has been launched to raise money for Carl's funeral.

Northumbria Police confirmed on Sunday, September 12 that a body has been found in the search for missing man Carl Gent.

Carl, 39, was reported missing on Friday, September 10 after last being seen leaving an address in South Shields.

A fundraiser launched by family friend, Kayleigh Jane Dodd has already raised £2, 712 in 72 hours.

His family has been left devastated after the death of the popular dad following diagnosis of MS and sadly decided he “didn’t want his family to suffer his care as time went on.”

Kayleigh says any extra funds will go to a mental health charity, adding: “I’m here for Kate and the kids.”

A statement on the fundraising page says: “September 12 2021 Kate and her family received the news we all didn’t want to be true.

“Carl had taken his life leaving behind his beautiful children and the gorgeous Kate.

“Friday 10 September Carl was reported missing after leaving the house with no word after receiving the diagnosis of MS.

“Friday nothing, Saturday nothing, then Sunday Kate’s world came crashing down, Carl’s body had been found.

“Carl didn’t want his family to suffer his care as the time went on and so he made the decision he thought was best.

“I’m hoping as a community we can pull together and help with as much or as little to take the strain off Kate and Carl’s family with funeral costs.”

You can donate to Carl’s fundraiser here.

