Mum’s delight as South Tyneside-based baby class business is recommended for Meghan Markle by OK Magazine

A mum is celebrating after her South Tyneside-based children’s art class business was named by a national glossy magazine as one of the best baby classes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be taking their new-born son Archie along to.

Jen Elliott took over her ARTventurers business in March 2019 and runs weekly colourful art and creative play classes for babies, toddlers and children at venues in South Shields, Jarrow and Hebburn.

Jen Elliott with the copy of OK Magazine which her ARTventurers classes have been recommended for Meghan Markle to try with her baby son Archie.

She was thrilled when she discovered this week that OK Magazine had included ARTventurers in a hand-picked list of classes which aid babies’ learning and development.

The magazine said that the class would be perfect for the Duchess Meghan Markle to take her newborn to.

“ARTventurers is an amazing brand to be a part of” said Jen, a mum to Alice, two, and Reuben, six months.

“We have franchise branches across the country and each week hundreds of babies, children and their parents come through our doors to paint, create, explore, sing and dance with us.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son Archie who was born earlier this month. Pic by PA.

“All of our activities are about helping babies learn to develop through art and play – often getting quite messy in the process.

“Our classes are also an ideal place for new parents to make friends too.

“We know that Meghan is very creative and artistic so our class would be perfect for her as a new mum with her baby.”

The article appears in this week’s special edition of OK Magazine, describing ARTventurers as “one of the most popular baby classes of the moment”.

“It’s fantastic to have this endorsement” added Jen, who lives in Sunderland.

“We’ve won lots of awards for our classes across the years, but this has really wowed the whole ARTventurers team, and our parent customers too.

“Meghan, Harry and baby Archie are more than welcome to come along to class and join in the fun with us – we’ve got a red ARTventurers vest ready and waiting with Archie’s name on.”

For more about Jen’s classes visit www.artventurers.co.uk/southshields or contact her on 07586455176.