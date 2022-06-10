Durham Cricket Club is dedicating the T20 Blast fixture against Lancashire Lightning on Friday, June 10, to the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust,

Liam Curry and his girlfriend Chloe Rutherford were among 22 people who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena terror attack five years ago.

The 19-year-old, who was a skilled cricketer, lived and breathed the sport and would often attend games at the ground at The Riverside Stadium alongside Chloe, 17, which makes the night even more poignant for their families – especially Liam's mam Caroline.

Cricketer Graham Clark, Liam's best friend Ryan Little, Liam's younger brother Zack and cricketer A J Tye.

Those attending the game are being encouraged to wear pink and blue - the colours synonymous with the charity.

She said: “Liam loved his cricket, so to have a night at Durham Cricket Club, a club where Liam spent many hours at is just amazing. It is such a kind gesture and one that means so much to me, especially.

“I'd like to thank David Jackson for helping this vision become a reality as it really does mean the world to us as families the support we are continuing to receive.”

“To see how far the charity born from the horrendous events of May 22 has grown is just unbelievable and we can never thank the people of the North East and beyond enough for the kindness and support they have shown towards our children Chloe and Liam.”

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust aims to help young people to reach their potential in the fields of sport and performance through the use of bursaries.

The two areas were chosen as Liam was a skilled cricketer who played for Marsden Cricket Club, and Chloe was a talented performer who took part in a number of stage productions.

The Trust has also supported a number of cricket clubs including Durham, who in turn has supported the charity's fundraising efforts in the past with Durham's side participating in local tournaments at Marsden Cricket Club.

Durham Cricket Marketing Director, David Jackson, said: “The club are proud to be able to support the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust by dedicating Fridays game in support of the charity which is doing wonderful work across the north east.

“Many people will be aware of the tragic events which took place on Manchester and we thought the game against Lancashire would be a fitting tribute to both Liam and Chloe and a chance to raise funds for their charity.

“We hope everyone can come down, support the charity and enjoy the cricket, a sport that they loved.”

The night will feature a performance from the Val Armstrong School of Performing Arts, who have been supported by the Trust in the past, while those attending the game are being encouraged to wear pink and blue.

A show reel of the people the Trust has helped since it was set up in the aftermath of the horrendous event of May 22, 2017, will also be played.

Collection buckets will also be on display for those wishing to make a donation while a text donation service will be on display for those wishing to donate via text.