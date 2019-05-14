Musical group Encore set to perform at The Customs House in South Shields

A popular singing group is returning to The Customs House this week as it celebrates its 20th year of entertaining.

Encore, which combines song and dance with comedy sketches, will be putting on a show to remember at The Customs House this week.

Encore is set to entertain at The Customs House.

Over its two decades of entertaining, there have been some changes to the line-up of the group, but some founding members still remain.

Encore performs several times a year at The Customs House and now it will be part of the venue’s own anniversary celebrations as the theatre marks 25 years as an arts and entertainment venue.

Encore, who are Honorary Fellows of The Customs House Academy, will take to the stage from Tuesday, May 14, to Saturday, May 18, at 7.15pm, with a 2.15pm Saturday matinee.

Graeme Smith, from Encore, said: “We love The Customs House and couldn’t be prouder to be part of its 25-year history.

Encore will bring comedy and music to the theatre.

“It’s a lot more than just a theatre, it’s a place where dreams are born, memories made and people grow and develop.”

Ray Spencer, Executive Director of The Customs House, said: “With a freshly-boosted line- up, new songs and a hint of humour, the cabaret group with a difference are back at their favourite place, doing what they do best.

“A mixture of song and dance, humour and harmony and musical genres means there’s something for everyone.”

Encore will also be performing at The Customs House on Thursday, July 11, at 7.30pm, for their annual fundraising show for The Rotary Club of Jarrow with Harton.

Tickets for both shows are priced from £14 and are available from the box office on: 0191 454 1234 or online at: www.customshouse.co.uk