New competition gives pupils the chance to showcase their Elmer the Elephant artwork on a Metro train

South Shields pupils have the chance to showcase their artwork on board a Metro train to celebrate this summer’s Elmer’s Great North Parade art trail.

The parade will see giant sculptures of the much-loved children’s character Elmer the Patchwork Elephant appear across the region for families to find and explore - starting on August 21.

There will be 115 little Elmer sculptures designed by school children

Year 4 pupils at Hadrian Primary School, in South Shields, were able to see the sculpture of Elmer to get inspiration ahead of an artistic competition - which has been launched by Nexus and St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice.

Primary school pupils from across Tyne and Wear are playing their part in the event by drawing their own Elmers.

The winner will be displayed in a Metro train on carriage cards and on window vinyls.

Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, said: “I want the Great North Elmer Parade to capture the public’s imagination, and what better way to get that going than by giving local school children a chance to come up with their own Elmer the Elephant designs.

Year 4 pupils at Hadrian Primary School with the Elmer the Elephant statue

“I’m looking forward to seeing some brilliant art work and the winning Elmer drawing will be put on display inside a Metro carriage and will stay there for the duration of the Elmer art trail.”

The parade will feature 50 individually designed Elmer sculptures generously sponsored by local businesses, inspired by David McKee’s children’s book series.

They will be joined by a herd of 115 little Elmer sculptures designed by school children.

The parade will also be supported by a region wide learning programme for schools and children’s groups and will culminate in Elmer’s Farewell Weekend at Newcastle Race Course on November 9 and 10.

Hadrian Primary School pupil with Elmer the Elephant

Jane Hogan, Elmer’s Great North Parade project lead, said: “The drawing competition in schools across the region is the perfect way to encourage children and their families to get involved, making them really feel a part of what promises to be a spectacular event.”

The sculptures will then be sold at The Big Elmer Auction, on November 12 at Sage, Gateshead to raise money for St Oswald’s Children’s Hospice.